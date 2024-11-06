BHP Director Donald Lindsay Buys 10,000 Shares

BHP Group Ltd (AU:BHP) has released an update.
BHP Group’s Non-Executive Director, Donald Lindsay, has acquired 10,000 ordinary shares of the company at AUD 42.79 each through BNP Paribas as a custodian. This transaction, executed on the Australian Securities Exchange, highlights a significant managerial investment in the company, potentially indicating confidence in BHP’s market position.
