BHP Clarifies Stance on Anglo American Speculations

October 30, 2024 — 06:39 pm EDT

BHP Group Ltd (AU:BHP) has released an update.

BHP Group Limited has clarified that recent comments made regarding Anglo American plc at their Annual General Meeting were not intended as a formal statement under the UK City Code on Takeovers and Mergers. The UK Takeover Panel confirmed that these comments do not indicate any intention not to make an offer for Anglo American. BHP remains bound by restrictions from a previous announcement made in May 2024.

Stocks mentioned

BHPLF

