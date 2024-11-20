BH Macro Limited Repurchases Shares on London Exchange

BH Macro Shs GBP (GB:BHMG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

BH Macro Limited has repurchased 107,009 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange at prices ranging from 383.50 to 387.00 pence per share. The company plans to hold these shares in treasury, affecting the total number of voting rights, which now stands at approximately 528.66 million. This strategic move could impact market perceptions and investor interest in BH Macro’s stock.

For further insights into GB:BHMG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.