BH Macro Limited Repurchases Shares on London Exchange

BH Macro Limited has repurchased 107,009 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange at prices ranging from 383.50 to 387.00 pence per share. The company plans to hold these shares in treasury, affecting the total number of voting rights, which now stands at approximately 528.66 million. This strategic move could impact market perceptions and investor interest in BH Macro’s stock.
