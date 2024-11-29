BGM Group, AIX enter strategic transaction agreement

AIX entered into a strategic transaction agreement with BGM Group. Pursuant to the Agreement, AIX agreed to transfer the equity interests of its intelligent platform consisting of RONS Intelligent Technologyand Shenzhen Xinbao Investment Management, valued at approximately $140.0 million, to BGM in exchange for 69,995,661 of BGM’s Class A ordinary shares, at a consideration valuation of $2.00 per share. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2024, subject to certain closing conditions. Upon completion of the transaction, AIX will hold approximately 72.0% of BGM’s equity interests and approximately 3.4% of its voting power while BGM will gain full control of RONS Technology and Xinbao Investment. The Company anticipates that RONS Technology and Xinbao Investment will both gain broader development opportunities through this transaction. BGM’s extensive resources in the healthcare sector will create more application scenarios for both parties’ products and services, further unlocking their growth potential. AIX, through its shareholding in BGM, will indirectly participate in the value creation of RONS Technology and Xinbao Investment, ensuring that its shareholders can continue to benefit from their future value growth. Additionally, this transaction will accelerate AIX’s strategic expansion into the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector. This will enable the Company to fully capitalize on the opportunities brought by the aging population and the silver economy in China, injecting new momentum into the company’s future growth.

