News & Insights

Stocks

BFF Bank SpA Sees 65% Profit Surge in 2024

November 07, 2024 — 12:49 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

BFF Bank SpA (IT:BFF) has released an update.

BFF Bank SpA reported a strong financial performance for the first nine months of 2024, with a 65% increase in net profit year-over-year to €189.9 million. The bank maintained a solid balance sheet with €12.3 billion in assets and improved its loan-to-deposit ratio. Strategic repositioning efforts have already led to significant gains in factoring and lending volumes.

For further insights into IT:BFF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.