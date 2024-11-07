BFF Bank SpA Sees 65% Profit Surge in 2024

BFF Bank SpA (IT:BFF) has released an update.

BFF Bank SpA reported a strong financial performance for the first nine months of 2024, with a 65% increase in net profit year-over-year to €189.9 million. The bank maintained a solid balance sheet with €12.3 billion in assets and improved its loan-to-deposit ratio. Strategic repositioning efforts have already led to significant gains in factoring and lending volumes.

For further insights into IT:BFF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.