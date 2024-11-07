BFF Bank SpA Sees 65% Profit Surge in 2024

BFF Bank SpA (IT:BFF) has released an update.
BFF Bank SpA reported a strong financial performance for the first nine months of 2024, with a 65% increase in net profit year-over-year to €189.9 million. The bank maintained a solid balance sheet with €12.3 billion in assets and improved its loan-to-deposit ratio. Strategic repositioning efforts have already led to significant gains in factoring and lending volumes.
