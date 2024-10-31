BFF Bank Boosts Share Capital with New Issuance

BFF Bank SpA (IT:BFF) has released an update.

BFF Bank S.p.A. announced an increase in its share capital by €441,981.54 through the issuance of 574,002 new ordinary shares as part of its remuneration and incentive policies. The new shares were allocated under the Management by Objective incentive system and the Bank’s Stock Option Plans. BFF Group operates as a leading finance operator in Italy and Europe, with a strong financial performance recorded in 2023.

