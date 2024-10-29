Beyond The Numbers: 9 Analysts Discuss First Solar Stock

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for First Solar, presenting an average target of $288.22, a high estimate of $343.00, and a low estimate of $254.00. Experiencing a 0.07% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $288.43.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of First Solar by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sean Milligan Janney Montgomery Scott Announces Buy $260.00 - Vikram Bagri Citigroup Raises Buy $254.00 $200.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $280.00 $285.00 Philip Shen Roth MKM Lowers Buy $280.00 $320.00 Dushyant Ailani Jefferies Lowers Buy $266.00 $271.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Lowers Buy $321.00 $343.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Announces Buy $300.00 - Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Raises Buy $343.00 $320.00 Christine Cho Barclays Raises Overweight $290.00 $280.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to First Solar. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of First Solar compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for First Solar's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of First Solar's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, First Solar showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 24.65% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: First Solar's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 34.57%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): First Solar's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.94%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): First Solar's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.21%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: First Solar's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.09.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

