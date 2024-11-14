Beyond The Numbers: 6 Analysts Discuss Allegiant Travel Stock

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $57.83, along with a high estimate of $75.00 and a low estimate of $42.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 22.6% increase from the previous average price target of $47.17.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Allegiant Travel. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $75.00 $50.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Raises Neutral $60.00 $55.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $50.00 $45.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Raises Neutral $55.00 $40.00 Helane Becker TD Cowen Raises Hold $42.00 $33.00 Duane Pfennigwerth Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $65.00 $60.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Allegiant Travel. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Allegiant Travel compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Allegiant Travel's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co provides travel services in the United States. It sells air transportation on a stand-alone basis or bundled with air-related and third-party services and products. Customers may also purchase fixed-fee flying arrangements to receive charter service on a year-round and ad hoc basis. Additionally, customers may purchase hotel rooms, ground transportation, and other attractions (for example, entertainment show tickets) to accommodate a trip. The company's operating segment includes Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and other non-airlines. Customers purchase travel tickets at airport ticket counters, online, or through its telephone reservation center.

Financial Insights: Allegiant Travel

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Allegiant Travel's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.56%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.54%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Allegiant Travel's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.79%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Allegiant Travel's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.76%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, Allegiant Travel adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

