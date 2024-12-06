Beyond The Numbers: 5 Analysts Discuss Verint Systems Stock

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $37.6, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $34.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 3.3% increase from the previous average price target of $36.40.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Verint Systems. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Samad Samana Jefferies Raises Hold $34.00 $28.00 Dan Bergstrom RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $36.00 $36.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $38.00 $38.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Verint Systems. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Verint Systems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Verint Systems's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Verint Systems's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Verint Systems Better

Verint Systems Inc with its subsidiaries helps brands provide Boundless Customer Engagement. The company's solutions help iconic brands close the gap created when it lacks the resources required to deliver experiences that fulfill customer expectations. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Financial Milestones: Verint Systems's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Verint Systems showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.58% as of 31 October, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Verint Systems's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.02%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Verint Systems's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.88%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Verint Systems's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.12%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.5.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

