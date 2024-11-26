Beyond Air’s NeuroNOS appoints Kornberg to SAB

NeuroNOS, a subsidiary of Beyond Air (XAIR), announces the appointment of Professor Roger Kornberg, to its Scientific Advisory Board, SAB. This appointment marks a key milestone in NeuroNOS’s commitment to advancing scientific innovation and improving the lives of individuals affected by neurological disorders
