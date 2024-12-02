Beyond Air receives CE Mark for LungFit PH System

Beyond Air (XAIR) announced European CE mark approval of the LungFit PH system. This CE mark approval allows Beyond Air to market LungFit PH in the European Union and all other countries that recognize this certification. LungFit PH, the first device in the LungFit therapeutic platform of nitric oxide generators, leverages the company’s patented Ionizer technology and has already received FDA approval in the United States. Under the terms of Beyond Air’s existing commercialization agreement with Getz Healthcare for LungFit PH, Getz will make a $1 million milestone payment to Beyond Air upon CE mark certification. In addition, Beyond Air will receive ongoing royalty payments based on LungFit PH net sales. The partnership provides access to hospitals in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Philippines, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Pakistan, Singapore and Vietnam. The specific indications for LungFit PH under CE Mark certification include: the treatment of infants greater than 34 weeks gestation with hypoxic respiratory failure associated with clinical or echocardiographic evidence of pulmonary hypertension, in order to improve oxygenation and to reduce the need for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation. the treatment of peri- and post-operative pulmonary hypertension in adults and newborn infants, infants and toddlers, children and adolescents, ages 0-17 years in conjunction to heart surgery, in order to selectively decrease pulmonary arterial pressure and improve right ventricular function.

