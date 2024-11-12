Beximco Pharma Trading Resumes After Court Victory

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited Sponsored GDR RegS (GB:BXP) has released an update.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited has successfully appealed to the Bangladesh Supreme Court, leading to the immediate lifting of its trading suspension on AIM. The Court’s decision exempts Beximco Pharma from a previous order to appoint a receiver for the group. The High Court has been directed to resolve a related pending case within two weeks.

