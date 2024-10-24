News & Insights

Betterware de Mexico Reports Robust Q3 Financial Growth

October 24, 2024 — 04:37 pm EDT

Betterware de Mexico (BWMX) has released an update.

Betterware de Mexico reports strong financial performance in Q3, with net revenue growing 6.6% year-over-year and adjusted EBITDA increasing by 11.7%. The company benefited from solid growth in all business units, particularly with Jafra Mexico, despite some challenges in Betterware Mexico due to currency fluctuations and freight costs. The company’s strategic initiatives and strong balance sheet position it well for continued growth.

