Best Stocks To Buy Today? 2 Nuclear Energy Stocks In Focus

The nuclear energy sector comprises companies involved in the production of nuclear power and related technologies. These firms range from uranium miners to nuclear plant operators and equipment manufacturers. Nuclear energy stocks represent ownership in these companies traded on public exchanges. The sector has gained renewed attention due to its potential role in reducing carbon emissions. Nuclear power offers a reliable, low-emission source of baseload electricity.

Investing in nuclear energy stocks can present unique opportunities. Nuclear power plants provide consistent energy output, potentially leading to stable revenue streams. The sector may benefit from increasing global focus on clean energy solutions. Some countries are expanding their nuclear capacity to meet climate goals. However, nuclear stocks also face significant challenges. The industry is heavily regulated and subject to stringent safety requirements. Nuclear accidents, though rare, can have severe consequences and impact public perception. The high costs of plant construction and decommissioning can affect profitability.

When considering nuclear energy stocks, it’s important to understand the regulatory environment in key markets. Assess the company’s safety record and technological capabilities. Look at their position in the nuclear energy value chain. Consider the potential impact of government policies on nuclear power development. Additionally, evaluate the company’s ability to manage long-term projects and associated costs could be. Now, let’s take a look at nuclear energy stocks to watch in the stock market today.

Starting off, Cameco Corporation (CCJ) is one of the world’s largest uranium producers. They are involved in the exploration, mining, and refining of uranium for nuclear energy production. Cameco operates uranium mines in Canada and Kazakhstan, and also provides uranium fuel processing services.

Earlier this month, Cameco Corp announced its inclusion in the TSX30 2024 ranking, securing the 14th position. This annual list recognizes the top 30 performing stocks on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Cameco’s achievement is based on its impressive financial performance over the past three years. The company reported an 186% increase in its dividend-adjusted share price and a 210% growth in market capitalization. Cameco’s CEO, Tim Gitzel, attributed this success to increased demand for nuclear power and the company’s disciplined strategy.

In the last month of trading action, shares of CCJ stock have moved higher by 7.37%. Moreover, on Friday afternoon, Cameco Corp stock is trading up 8.15% on the day, currently trading at $4.43 a share.

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG Stock)

Next up, Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) is a major energy company that generates and distributes electricity. They are one of the largest producers of carbon-free energy in the United States, with a significant focus on nuclear power. Constellation operates a fleet of nuclear power plants and also provides energy-related products and services to millions of customers.

Today, Constellation announced a 20-year power purchase agreement with Microsoft to restart Three Mile Island Unit 1. This will create the Crane Clean Energy Center, adding 835 megawatts of carbon-free energy to the grid. The company plans significant upgrades to the plant and will seek regulatory approvals for the restart. Constellation aims to have the facility operational by 2028, with potential license extensions to 2054. This project aligns with Constellation’s commitment to providing reliable, carbon-free energy and Microsoft’s goal of matching its data center power use with clean energy.

Looking at the last month of trading, Constellation Energy Corp stock has advanced by 32.67%. Meanwhile, during Friday’s afternoon trading session, shares of CEG stock are up 21.38% on the heels of this announcement, trading at $253.07 a share.

