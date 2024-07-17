Best Momentum Stock to Buy for July 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July17th:

Vital Farms VITL: This company which offers a range of produced pasture-raised foods, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Vital Farms, Inc. Price and Consensus

Vital Farms, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Vital Farms, Inc. Quote

Vital Farms’ shares gained 68.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 13.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Vital Farms, Inc. Price

Vital Farms, Inc. price | Vital Farms, Inc. Quote

Logitech International LOGI: This company which is a global leader in peripherals for personal computers and other digital platforms, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

Logitech International S.A. Price and Consensus

Logitech International S.A. price-consensus-chart | Logitech International S.A. Quote

Logitech International’s shares gained 18.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 13.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Logitech International S.A. Price

Logitech International S.A. price | Logitech International S.A. Quote

Janus Henderson Group JHG: This investment management company which provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.0% over the last 60 days.

Janus Henderson Group plc Price and Consensus

Janus Henderson Group plc price-consensus-chart | Janus Henderson Group plc Quote

Janus Henderson Group’s shares gained 19.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 13.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Janus Henderson Group plc Price

Janus Henderson Group plc price | Janus Henderson Group plc Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.