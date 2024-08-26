News & Insights

Personal Finance

Best and Worst States To Retire in 2024, Ranked From Best to Worst

August 26, 2024 — 05:07 am EDT

Written by Angela Mae for GOBankingRates ->

If your retirement plan is currently wide open and you’re considering making a domestic move to one of the 50 nifty United States, make sure you understand just what each option will cost you.

Between rising food costs, volatile housing markets and Social Security benefits down the line remaining a huge question mark, it’s best to focus on the finances you can control and how long you can stretch them in your desired retirement destination.

Check Out: Florida’s Retirees Are Fleeing: Experts Predict These 5 States Will Be Top Retirement Spots in 10 Years

Read Next: 7 Reasons You Shouldn’t Retire Before Speaking To a Financial Advisor

Retirement is a significant milestone, and choosing the right place to enjoy this new chapter in life is crucial. The best states for retirement offer a blend of factors including cost of living, healthcare quality, recreational opportunities and overall lifestyle. Conversely, some states may present challenges that can detract from a comfortable retirement. This article explores the best and worst states to retire, helping you make an informed decision for your golden years.

GOBankingRates researched where to retire based on factors like property taxes, crime rates, home values and general cost of living assessments. Here are some key takeaways:

  • West Virginia is ranked number one based on cost factors and livability standards. 
  • The worst state based on the study’s factors is California. 
  • The top 10 ranked states — West Virginia, Maine, Kentucky, Wyoming, Alabama, Pennsylvania, North Dakota, Florida, Indiana and Mississippi — have an estimated average income of under $75,000. 
  • The state with the highest violent crime rate was South Carolina and the state with the highest property crime rate was Colorado.

Here’s GOBankingRate’s assessment of where you should retire, ranked from best to worst. You can also check out how much you’ll need to do so.

2018 Jeep JK Sunrise Southern West Virginia Mountains photograph taken Sept 2018.

1. West Virginia

  • State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 376,162
  • Median household income: $55,217
  • Average single-family home value: $169,488
  • Average monthly mortgage payment: $992
  • Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,812
  • Total annual cost of living: $33,649

Learn More: The Average Retirement Age in 2024: US vs. Canada

For You: 6 Money Moves You Must Make If You Want To Be Like the Wealthy

South Portland, Maine, USA with the Portland Breakwater Light at dawn.

2. Maine

  • State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 312,893
  • Median household income: $68,251
  • Average single-family home value: $407,172
  • Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,384
  • Average monthly expenditure costs: $2,043
  • Total annual cost of living: $53,129

Try This: Trump Wants To Eliminate Social Security Taxes: Here’s How Much the Average Retiree Would Save

The Louisville, Kentucky skyline with pedestrian walkway in front.

3. Kentucky

  • State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 791,113
  • Median household income: $60,183
  • Average single-family home value: $212,244
  • Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,243
  • Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,837
  • Total annual cost of living: $36,958
Alternative medicine.

4. Wyoming

  • State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 107,988
  • Median household income: $72,495
  • Average single-family home value: $349,030
  • Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,044
  • Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,804
  • Total annual cost of living: $46,170
California aqueduct at Palmdale.

5. Alabama

  • State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 913,013
  • Median household income: $59,609
  • Average single-family home value: $229,129
  • Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,342
  • Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,733
  • Total annual cost of living: $36,894
Main street of Lewisburg, Pensylvania late afternoon October 17th.

6. Pennsylvania

  • State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 2,539,054
  • Median household income: $73,170
  • Average single-family home value: $273,043
  • Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,599
  • Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,822
  • Total annual cost of living: $41,048

Trending Now: I’m a Retired Boomer: Here Are 3 Debts You Should Definitely Pay Off Before Retirement

senior couple bird watching

7. North Dakota

  • State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 130,293
  • Median household income: $73,959
  • Average single-family home value: $270,005
  • Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,581
  • Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,832
  • Total annual cost of living: $40,951
Palatka, Florida USA - October 30, 2021: The city of Palatka, Florida on the St.

8. Florida

  • State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 4,794,414
  • Median household income: $67,917
  • Average single-family home value: $417,817
  • Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,446
  • Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,907
  • Total annual cost of living: $52,239
Elkhart, Indiana, USA - August 24, 2014: View of the downtown of the city of Elkhart, in the State of Indiana.

9. Indiana

  • State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 1,157,426
  • Median household income: $67,173
  • Average single-family home value: $246,647
  • Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,444
  • Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,775
  • Total annual cost of living: $38,633
Bridge across the Mississippi at Cape Girardeau, MO.

10. Mississippi

  • State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 513,184
  • Median household income: $52,985
  • Average single-family home value: $182,236
  • Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,067
  • Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,770
  • Total annual cost of living: $34,042

Be Aware: 8 States To Move to If You Don’t Want To Pay Taxes on Social Security

Senior couple dancing together stock photo

11. Oklahoma

  • State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 661,996
  • Median household income: $61,364
  • Average single-family home value: $210,716
  • Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,234
  • Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,753
  • Total annual cost of living: $35,848
View of the Spokane River as it runs under the Centennial Trail Bridge at the border of Post Falls, Idaho and Stateline and Liberty Lake, Washington, USA.

12. Idaho

  • State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 329,530
  • Median household income: $70,214
  • Average single-family home value: $462,357
  • Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,707
  • Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,825
  • Total annual cost of living: $54,380
A view of downtown St.

13. Minnesota

  • State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 995,047
  • Median household income: $84,313
  • Average single-family home value: $346,886
  • Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,031
  • Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,875
  • Total annual cost of living: $46,872
High Angle View of Downtown Columbus Skyline on Clear Day stock photo

14. Ohio

  • State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 2,168,665
  • Median household income: $66,990
  • Average single-family home value: $237,155
  • Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,389
  • Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,812
  • Total annual cost of living: $38,413

Explore More: Cutting Expenses for Retirement? Here’s the No. 1 Thing To Get Rid Of First

5-secret-tax-breaks-every-retiree-needs-to-know.jpg

15. Arkansas

  • State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 538,842
  • Median household income: $56,335
  • Average single-family home value: $210,322
  • Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,232
  • Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,684
  • Total annual cost of living: $34,989
Summer sunset of over a Lake Michigan harbor and marina in the coastal town of Petoskey Michigan.

16. Michigan

  • State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 1,877,562
  • Median household income: $68,505
  • Average single-family home value: $251,244
  • Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,471
  • Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,778
  • Total annual cost of living: $38,983
Newport, Rhode Island.

17. Rhode Island

  • State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 206,117
  • Median household income: $81,370
  • Average single-family home value: $482,509
  • Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,825
  • Average monthly expenditure costs: $2,054
  • Total annual cost of living: $58,547
Madison skyline and Wisconsin State Capitol.

18. Wisconsin

  • State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 1,102,386
  • Median household income: $72,458
  • Average single-family home value: $315,903
  • Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,850
  • Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,877
  • Total annual cost of living: $44,721

Find Out: 2 Things Empty Nesters Should Stop Investing In To Boost Retirement Savings

Missouri Welcome Sign stock photo

19. Missouri

  • State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 1,113,136
  • Median household income: $65,920
  • Average single-family home value: $253,253
  • Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,483
  • Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,713
  • Total annual cost of living: $38,348
Carson National Forest route 75 in Vadito, New Mexico with Sangre de Cristo mountains and pine trees in summer at high road to Taos.

20. New Mexico

  • State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 404,784
  • Median household income: $58,722
  • Average single-family home value: $307,255
  • Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,799
  • Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,771
  • Total annual cost of living: $42,836
Tucson is a city in and the county seat of Pima County, Arizona, United States, and is home to the University of Arizona.

21. Arizona

  • State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 1,381,954
  • Median household income: $72,581
  • Average single-family home value: $444,236
  • Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,601
  • Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,856
  • Total annual cost of living: $53,483
One of a series of 5 waterfalls that cascade over hydroelectric dams along the upper Missouri River in Great Falls, Montana.

22. Montana

  • State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 226,136
  • Median household income: $66,341
  • Average single-family home value: $473,351
  • Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,772
  • Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,886
  • Total annual cost of living: $55,892

Read More: These Are America’s 50 Fastest-Growing Retirement Hot Spots

Memphis, Tennessee, USA Downtown Skyline stock photo

23. Tennessee

  • State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 1,217,964
  • Median household income: $64,035
  • Average single-family home value: $325,045
  • Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,903
  • Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,699
  • Total annual cost of living: $43,230
An Older Woman and her Husband are Spending a Wonderful Day Together in City Walk. stock photo

24. New Hampshire

  • State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 281,983
  • Median household income: $90,845
  • Average single-family home value: $508,381
  • Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,977
  • Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,958
  • Total annual cost of living: $59,224
Plattsmouth, NE, USA - July 13, 2014: Nebraska, the good life, home of Arbor Day - roadside welcome sign at state border.

25. Nebraska

  • State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 334,897
  • Median household income: $71,722
  • Average single-family home value: $266,070
  • Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,558
  • Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,819
  • Total annual cost of living: $40,530
Boat house on Lake Anna in Virginia.

26. Virginia

  • State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 1,462,042
  • Median household income: $87,249
  • Average single-family home value: $402,453
  • Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,356
  • Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,849
  • Total annual cost of living: $50,460

Discover More: Trump Wants To Eliminate Income Taxes: How Would That Impact You If You Are Retired?

Glenwood Lake, Glenwood, Iowa in October.

27. Iowa

  • State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 588,879
  • Median household income: $70,571
  • Average single-family home value: $228,033
  • Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,335
  • Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,785
  • Total annual cost of living: $37,442
couple sitting on a bench

28. South Dakota

  • State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 165,909
  • Median household income: $69,457
  • Average single-family home value: $309,454
  • Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,812
  • Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,818
  • Total annual cost of living: $43,556
Twin Rocks off shore at Rockaway Beach, Oregon.

29. Oregon

  • State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 816,714
  • Median household income: $76,632
  • Average single-family home value: $511,920
  • Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,997
  • Average monthly expenditure costs: $2,022
  • Total annual cost of living: $60,224
World famous Vegas Strip in Sunny day on October 27, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

30. Nevada

  • State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 538,491
  • Median household income: $71,646
  • Average single-family home value: $459,799
  • Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,692
  • Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,909
  • Total annual cost of living: $55,212

Consider This: America’s 50 Most Expensive Retirement Towns

Wilmington is the largest city in the state of Delaware, United States and is located at the confluence of the Christina River and Brandywine Creek.

31. Delaware

  • State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 212,180
  • Median household income: $79,325
  • Average single-family home value: $391,529
  • Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,293
  • Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,887
  • Total annual cost of living: $50,161
Beautiful vibrant maple tree during autumn with wooden resting chairs and fallen leaves.

32. Vermont

  • State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 139,827
  • Median household income: $74,014
  • Average single-family home value: $406,057
  • Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,378
  • Average monthly expenditure costs: $2,002
  • Total annual cost of living: $52,562
Spring Valley New York ZIllow

33. New York

  • State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 3,564,596
  • Median household income: $81,386
  • Average single-family home value: $455,756
  • Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,669
  • Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,963
  • Total annual cost of living: $55,580
As the sun begins to rise in Wichita, Kansas the neighborhoods of Wichita, Kansas give evidence that spring has arrived.

34. Kansas

  • State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 506,342
  • Median household income: $69,747
  • Average single-family home value: $234,020
  • Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,370
  • Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,762
  • Total annual cost of living: $37,586

Check Out: Here Are All the Promises Trump Has Made About Social Security If He’s Reelected

Brockton is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States.

35. Massachusetts

  • State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 1,260,100
  • Median household income: $96,505
  • Average single-family home value: $657,464
  • Average monthly mortgage payment: $3,850
  • Average monthly expenditure costs: $2,264
  • Total annual cost of living: $73,364
Senior couple dating outdoors stock photo

36. Louisiana

  • State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 780,061
  • Median household income: $57,852
  • Average single-family home value: $205,122
  • Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,201
  • Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,718
  • Total annual cost of living: $35,027
Carolina Beach is a beach town in New Hanover County, North Carolina

37. North Carolina

  • State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 1,866,614
  • Median household income: $66,186
  • Average single-family home value: $337,441
  • Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,976
  • Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,868
  • Total annual cost of living: $46,125
Myrtle Beach , South Carolina at sunrise.

38. South Carolina

  • State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 1,008,618
  • Median household income: $63,623
  • Average single-family home value: $302,768
  • Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,773
  • Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,835
  • Total annual cost of living: $43,291

Read Next: I’m a Financial Advisor: 5 Things the Middle Class Wastes Money On

Coastline of Crooked River State Park in Georgia in St. Marys, GA, United States

39. Georgia

  • State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 1,644,275
  • Median household income: $71,355
  • Average single-family home value: $336,833
  • Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,972
  • Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,816
  • Total annual cost of living: $45,453
Sunset cloudscape with reflections off the smooth lake surface.

40. Illinois

  • State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 2,164,940
  • Median household income: $78,433
  • Average single-family home value: $275,790
  • Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,615
  • Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,831
  • Total annual cost of living: $41,353
wood dock by an inlet in Stonington Connecticut.

41. Connecticut

  • State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 663,712
  • Median household income: $90,213
  • Average single-family home value: $438,776
  • Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,569
  • Average monthly expenditure costs: $2,072
  • Total annual cost of living: $55,697
Plane traveling to hawaii with sunset and palm trees stock photo

42. Hawaii

  • State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 294,654
  • Median household income: $94,814
  • Average single-family home value: $991,137
  • Average monthly mortgage payment: $5,803
  • Average monthly expenditure costs: $2,545
  • Total annual cost of living: $100,177

Learn More: 6 Things the Middle Class Should Sell To Build Their Savings

River walk in San Antonio city downtown skyline cityscape of Texas USA at sunset.

43. Utah

  • State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 403,699
  • Median household income: $86,833
  • Average single-family home value: $533,040
  • Average monthly mortgage payment: $3,121
  • Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,768
  • Total annual cost of living: $58,672
Annapolis, MD, USA - February 8, 2023: The image is of the city of Annapolis, Maryland.

44. Maryland

  • State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 1,042,779
  • Median household income: $98,461
  • Average single-family home value: $434,761
  • Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,546
  • Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,943
  • Total annual cost of living: $53,869
A retired couple walks on the beach.

45. Washington

  • State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 1,309,142
  • Median household income: $90,325
  • Average single-family home value: $616,665
  • Average monthly mortgage payment: $3,611
  • Average monthly expenditure costs: $2,091
  • Total annual cost of living: $68,420
Rockport Texas iStock-1931082450

46. Texas

  • State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 4,037,085
  • Median household income: $73,035
  • Average single-family home value: $309,871
  • Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,814
  • Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,801
  • Total annual cost of living: $43,379

For You: 9 Things the Middle Class Should Consider Downsizing To Save on Monthly Expenses

Aerial View of Downtown Fairbanks, Alaska during a stormy Summer Sunset.

47. Alaska

  • State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 101,474
  • Median household income: $86,370
  • Average single-family home value: $378,750
  • Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,218
  • Average monthly expenditure costs: $2,556
  • Total annual cost of living: $57,293
Sun rays over Vernon, New Jersey landscape viewed from Pinwheel Vista.

48. New Jersey

  • State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 1,611,726
  • Median household income: $97,126
  • Average single-family home value: $554,214
  • Average monthly mortgage payment: $3,245
  • Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,939
  • Total annual cost of living: $62,203
A happy senior couple sitting on a bench together in warm clothing.

49. Colorado

  • State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 915,661
  • Median household income: $87,598
  • Average single-family home value: $564,208
  • Average monthly mortgage payment: $3,304
  • Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,838
  • Total annual cost of living: $61,707
Palm Beach, California

50. California

  • State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 6,158,902
  • Median household income: $91,905
  • Average single-family home value: $810,327
  • Average monthly mortgage payment: $4,745
  • Average monthly expenditure costs: $2,247
  • Total annual cost of living: $83,906

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each U.S. state to find the best to worst-ranked states. First GOBankingRates found the cost-of-living indexes as sourced from the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center, the average single-family home value as sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index, the total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, median property taxes paid, median home value, and median household income all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, the violent crime and property crimes as sourced from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Crime Data Explorer. For each state, the cost-of-living indexes were used along with the average expenditure costs for retired residents as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey to find the average expenditure costs. Using the median property taxes paid and the median home value, the median property tax rate can be calculated. The average home value can be used along with the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate and by assuming a 10% down payment, the average mortgage cost can be calculated. With the expenditure and mortgage costs, the monthly cost of living can be calculated. Using the property and violent crimes, the crime rate per 1,000 residents can be calculated for each city. The violent crime rate was scored and weighted at 0.75, the property crime rate was scored and weighted at 0.75, the total cost of living was scored and weighted at 1.00, the property tax rate was scored and weighted at 1.00, the percent of the population that is aged 65 and over was scored and weighted at 1.00. All the scores were summed and sorted to show the best to worst states to retire. All data was collected on and is up to date as of August 16th, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Best and Worst States To Retire in 2024, Ranked From Best to Worst

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.