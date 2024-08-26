Best and Worst States To Retire in 2024, Ranked From Best to Worst

If your retirement plan is currently wide open and you’re considering making a domestic move to one of the 50 nifty United States, make sure you understand just what each option will cost you.

Between rising food costs, volatile housing markets and Social Security benefits down the line remaining a huge question mark, it’s best to focus on the finances you can control and how long you can stretch them in your desired retirement destination.

Retirement is a significant milestone, and choosing the right place to enjoy this new chapter in life is crucial. The best states for retirement offer a blend of factors including cost of living, healthcare quality, recreational opportunities and overall lifestyle. Conversely, some states may present challenges that can detract from a comfortable retirement. This article explores the best and worst states to retire, helping you make an informed decision for your golden years.

GOBankingRates researched where to retire based on factors like property taxes, crime rates, home values and general cost of living assessments. Here are some key takeaways:

West Virginia is ranked number one based on cost factors and livability standards.

The worst state based on the study’s factors is California.

The top 10 ranked states — West Virginia, Maine, Kentucky, Wyoming, Alabama, Pennsylvania, North Dakota, Florida, Indiana and Mississippi — have an estimated average income of under $75,000.

The state with the highest violent crime rate was South Carolina and the state with the highest property crime rate was Colorado.

Here’s GOBankingRate’s assessment of where you should retire, ranked from best to worst. You can also check out how much you’ll need to do so.

1. West Virginia

State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 376,162

376,162 Median household income: $55,217

$55,217 Average single-family home value: $169,488

$169,488 Average monthly mortgage payment: $992

$992 Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,812

$1,812 Total annual cost of living: $33,649

2. Maine

State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 312,893

312,893 Median household income: $68,251

$68,251 Average single-family home value: $407,172

$407,172 Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,384

$2,384 Average monthly expenditure costs: $2,043

$2,043 Total annual cost of living: $53,129

3. Kentucky

State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 791,113

791,113 Median household income: $60,183

$60,183 Average single-family home value: $212,244

$212,244 Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,243

$1,243 Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,837

$1,837 Total annual cost of living: $36,958

4. Wyoming

State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 107,988

107,988 Median household income: $72,495

$72,495 Average single-family home value: $349,030

$349,030 Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,044

$2,044 Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,804

$1,804 Total annual cost of living: $46,170

5. Alabama

State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 913,013

913,013 Median household income: $59,609

$59,609 Average single-family home value: $229,129

$229,129 Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,342

$1,342 Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,733

$1,733 Total annual cost of living: $36,894

6. Pennsylvania

State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 2,539,054

2,539,054 Median household income: $73,170

$73,170 Average single-family home value: $273,043

$273,043 Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,599

$1,599 Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,822

$1,822 Total annual cost of living: $41,048

7. North Dakota

State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 130,293

130,293 Median household income: $73,959

$73,959 Average single-family home value: $270,005

$270,005 Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,581

$1,581 Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,832

$1,832 Total annual cost of living: $40,951

8. Florida

State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 4,794,414

4,794,414 Median household income: $67,917

$67,917 Average single-family home value: $417,817

$417,817 Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,446

$2,446 Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,907

$1,907 Total annual cost of living: $52,239

9. Indiana

State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 1,157,426

1,157,426 Median household income: $67,173

$67,173 Average single-family home value: $246,647

$246,647 Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,444

$1,444 Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,775

$1,775 Total annual cost of living: $38,633

10. Mississippi

State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 513,184

513,184 Median household income: $52,985

$52,985 Average single-family home value: $182,236

$182,236 Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,067

$1,067 Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,770

$1,770 Total annual cost of living: $34,042

11. Oklahoma

State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 661,996

661,996 Median household income: $61,364

$61,364 Average single-family home value: $210,716

$210,716 Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,234

$1,234 Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,753

$1,753 Total annual cost of living: $35,848

12. Idaho

State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 329,530

329,530 Median household income: $70,214

$70,214 Average single-family home value: $462,357

$462,357 Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,707

$2,707 Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,825

$1,825 Total annual cost of living: $54,380

13. Minnesota

State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 995,047

995,047 Median household income: $84,313

$84,313 Average single-family home value: $346,886

$346,886 Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,031

$2,031 Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,875

$1,875 Total annual cost of living: $46,872

14. Ohio

State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 2,168,665

2,168,665 Median household income: $66,990

$66,990 Average single-family home value: $237,155

$237,155 Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,389

$1,389 Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,812

$1,812 Total annual cost of living: $38,413

15. Arkansas

State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 538,842

538,842 Median household income: $56,335

$56,335 Average single-family home value: $210,322

$210,322 Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,232

$1,232 Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,684

$1,684 Total annual cost of living: $34,989

16. Michigan

State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 1,877,562

1,877,562 Median household income: $68,505

$68,505 Average single-family home value: $251,244

$251,244 Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,471

$1,471 Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,778

$1,778 Total annual cost of living: $38,983

17. Rhode Island

State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 206,117

206,117 Median household income: $81,370

$81,370 Average single-family home value: $482,509

$482,509 Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,825

$2,825 Average monthly expenditure costs: $2,054

$2,054 Total annual cost of living: $58,547

18. Wisconsin

State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 1,102,386

1,102,386 Median household income: $72,458

$72,458 Average single-family home value: $315,903

$315,903 Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,850

$1,850 Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,877

$1,877 Total annual cost of living: $44,721

19. Missouri

State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 1,113,136

1,113,136 Median household income: $65,920

$65,920 Average single-family home value: $253,253

$253,253 Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,483

$1,483 Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,713

$1,713 Total annual cost of living: $38,348

20. New Mexico

State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 404,784

404,784 Median household income: $58,722

$58,722 Average single-family home value: $307,255

$307,255 Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,799

$1,799 Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,771

$1,771 Total annual cost of living: $42,836

21. Arizona

State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 1,381,954

1,381,954 Median household income: $72,581

$72,581 Average single-family home value: $444,236

$444,236 Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,601

$2,601 Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,856

$1,856 Total annual cost of living: $53,483

22. Montana

State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 226,136

226,136 Median household income: $66,341

$66,341 Average single-family home value: $473,351

$473,351 Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,772

$2,772 Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,886

$1,886 Total annual cost of living: $55,892

23. Tennessee

State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 1,217,964

1,217,964 Median household income: $64,035

$64,035 Average single-family home value: $325,045

$325,045 Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,903

$1,903 Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,699

$1,699 Total annual cost of living: $43,230

24. New Hampshire

State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 281,983

281,983 Median household income: $90,845

$90,845 Average single-family home value: $508,381

$508,381 Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,977

$2,977 Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,958

$1,958 Total annual cost of living: $59,224

25. Nebraska

State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 334,897

334,897 Median household income: $71,722

$71,722 Average single-family home value: $266,070

$266,070 Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,558

$1,558 Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,819

$1,819 Total annual cost of living: $40,530

26. Virginia

State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 1,462,042

1,462,042 Median household income: $87,249

$87,249 Average single-family home value: $402,453

$402,453 Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,356

$2,356 Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,849

$1,849 Total annual cost of living: $50,460

27. Iowa

State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 588,879

588,879 Median household income: $70,571

$70,571 Average single-family home value: $228,033

$228,033 Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,335

$1,335 Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,785

$1,785 Total annual cost of living: $37,442

28. South Dakota

State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 165,909

165,909 Median household income: $69,457

$69,457 Average single-family home value: $309,454

$309,454 Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,812

$1,812 Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,818

$1,818 Total annual cost of living: $43,556

29. Oregon

State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 816,714

816,714 Median household income: $76,632

$76,632 Average single-family home value: $511,920

$511,920 Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,997

$2,997 Average monthly expenditure costs: $2,022

$2,022 Total annual cost of living: $60,224

30. Nevada

State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 538,491

538,491 Median household income: $71,646

$71,646 Average single-family home value: $459,799

$459,799 Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,692

$2,692 Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,909

$1,909 Total annual cost of living: $55,212

31. Delaware

State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 212,180

212,180 Median household income: $79,325

$79,325 Average single-family home value: $391,529

$391,529 Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,293

$2,293 Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,887

$1,887 Total annual cost of living: $50,161

32. Vermont

State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 139,827

139,827 Median household income: $74,014

$74,014 Average single-family home value: $406,057

$406,057 Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,378

$2,378 Average monthly expenditure costs: $2,002

$2,002 Total annual cost of living: $52,562

33. New York

State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 3,564,596

3,564,596 Median household income: $81,386

$81,386 Average single-family home value: $455,756

$455,756 Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,669

$2,669 Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,963

$1,963 Total annual cost of living: $55,580

34. Kansas

State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 506,342

506,342 Median household income: $69,747

$69,747 Average single-family home value: $234,020

$234,020 Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,370

$1,370 Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,762

$1,762 Total annual cost of living: $37,586

35. Massachusetts

State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 1,260,100

1,260,100 Median household income: $96,505

$96,505 Average single-family home value: $657,464

$657,464 Average monthly mortgage payment: $3,850

$3,850 Average monthly expenditure costs: $2,264

$2,264 Total annual cost of living: $73,364

36. Louisiana

State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 780,061

780,061 Median household income: $57,852

$57,852 Average single-family home value: $205,122

$205,122 Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,201

$1,201 Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,718

$1,718 Total annual cost of living: $35,027

37. North Carolina

State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 1,866,614

1,866,614 Median household income: $66,186

$66,186 Average single-family home value: $337,441

$337,441 Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,976

$1,976 Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,868

$1,868 Total annual cost of living: $46,125

38. South Carolina

State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 1,008,618

1,008,618 Median household income: $63,623

$63,623 Average single-family home value: $302,768

$302,768 Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,773

$1,773 Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,835

$1,835 Total annual cost of living: $43,291

39. Georgia

State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 1,644,275

1,644,275 Median household income: $71,355

$71,355 Average single-family home value: $336,833

$336,833 Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,972

$1,972 Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,816

$1,816 Total annual cost of living: $45,453

40. Illinois

State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 2,164,940

2,164,940 Median household income: $78,433

$78,433 Average single-family home value: $275,790

$275,790 Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,615

$1,615 Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,831

$1,831 Total annual cost of living: $41,353

41. Connecticut

State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 663,712

663,712 Median household income: $90,213

$90,213 Average single-family home value: $438,776

$438,776 Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,569

$2,569 Average monthly expenditure costs: $2,072

$2,072 Total annual cost of living: $55,697

42. Hawaii

State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 294,654

294,654 Median household income: $94,814

$94,814 Average single-family home value: $991,137

$991,137 Average monthly mortgage payment: $5,803

$5,803 Average monthly expenditure costs: $2,545

$2,545 Total annual cost of living: $100,177

43. Utah

State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 403,699

403,699 Median household income: $86,833

$86,833 Average single-family home value: $533,040

$533,040 Average monthly mortgage payment: $3,121

$3,121 Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,768

$1,768 Total annual cost of living: $58,672

44. Maryland

State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 1,042,779

1,042,779 Median household income: $98,461

$98,461 Average single-family home value: $434,761

$434,761 Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,546

$2,546 Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,943

$1,943 Total annual cost of living: $53,869

45. Washington

State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 1,309,142

1,309,142 Median household income: $90,325

$90,325 Average single-family home value: $616,665

$616,665 Average monthly mortgage payment: $3,611

$3,611 Average monthly expenditure costs: $2,091

$2,091 Total annual cost of living: $68,420

46. Texas

State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 4,037,085

4,037,085 Median household income: $73,035

$73,035 Average single-family home value: $309,871

$309,871 Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,814

$1,814 Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,801

$1,801 Total annual cost of living: $43,379

47. Alaska

State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 101,474

101,474 Median household income: $86,370

$86,370 Average single-family home value: $378,750

$378,750 Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,218

$2,218 Average monthly expenditure costs: $2,556

$2,556 Total annual cost of living: $57,293

48. New Jersey

State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 1,611,726

1,611,726 Median household income: $97,126

$97,126 Average single-family home value: $554,214

$554,214 Average monthly mortgage payment: $3,245

$3,245 Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,939

$1,939 Total annual cost of living: $62,203

49. Colorado

State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 915,661

915,661 Median household income: $87,598

$87,598 Average single-family home value: $564,208

$564,208 Average monthly mortgage payment: $3,304

$3,304 Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,838

$1,838 Total annual cost of living: $61,707

50. California

State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 6,158,902

6,158,902 Median household income: $91,905

$91,905 Average single-family home value: $810,327

$810,327 Average monthly mortgage payment: $4,745

$4,745 Average monthly expenditure costs: $2,247

$2,247 Total annual cost of living: $83,906

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each U.S. state to find the best to worst-ranked states. First GOBankingRates found the cost-of-living indexes as sourced from the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center, the average single-family home value as sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index, the total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, median property taxes paid, median home value, and median household income all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, the violent crime and property crimes as sourced from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Crime Data Explorer. For each state, the cost-of-living indexes were used along with the average expenditure costs for retired residents as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey to find the average expenditure costs. Using the median property taxes paid and the median home value, the median property tax rate can be calculated. The average home value can be used along with the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate and by assuming a 10% down payment, the average mortgage cost can be calculated. With the expenditure and mortgage costs, the monthly cost of living can be calculated. Using the property and violent crimes, the crime rate per 1,000 residents can be calculated for each city. The violent crime rate was scored and weighted at 0.75, the property crime rate was scored and weighted at 0.75, the total cost of living was scored and weighted at 1.00, the property tax rate was scored and weighted at 1.00, the percent of the population that is aged 65 and over was scored and weighted at 1.00. All the scores were summed and sorted to show the best to worst states to retire. All data was collected on and is up to date as of August 16th, 2024.

