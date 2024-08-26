Best and Worst States To Retire in 2024, Ranked From Best to Worst

If your retirement plan is currently wide open and you’re considering making a domestic move to one of the 50 nifty United States, make sure you understand just what each option will cost you.
Between rising food costs, volatile housing markets and Social Security benefits down the line remaining a huge question mark, it’s best to focus on the finances you can control and how long you can stretch them in your desired retirement destination.
Retirement is a significant milestone, and choosing the right place to enjoy this new chapter in life is crucial. The best states for retirement offer a blend of factors including cost of living, healthcare quality, recreational opportunities and overall lifestyle. Conversely, some states may present challenges that can detract from a comfortable retirement. This article explores the best and worst states to retire, helping you make an informed decision for your golden years.
GOBankingRates researched where to retire based on factors like property taxes, crime rates, home values and general cost of living assessments. Here are some key takeaways:
- West Virginia is ranked number one based on cost factors and livability standards.
- The worst state based on the study’s factors is California.
- The top 10 ranked states — West Virginia, Maine, Kentucky, Wyoming, Alabama, Pennsylvania, North Dakota, Florida, Indiana and Mississippi — have an estimated average income of under $75,000.
- The state with the highest violent crime rate was South Carolina and the state with the highest property crime rate was Colorado.
Here’s GOBankingRate’s assessment of where you should retire, ranked from best to worst. You can also check out how much you’ll need to do so.
1. West Virginia
- State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 376,162
- Median household income: $55,217
- Average single-family home value: $169,488
- Average monthly mortgage payment: $992
- Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,812
- Total annual cost of living: $33,649
2. Maine
- State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 312,893
- Median household income: $68,251
- Average single-family home value: $407,172
- Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,384
- Average monthly expenditure costs: $2,043
- Total annual cost of living: $53,129
3. Kentucky
- State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 791,113
- Median household income: $60,183
- Average single-family home value: $212,244
- Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,243
- Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,837
- Total annual cost of living: $36,958
4. Wyoming
- State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 107,988
- Median household income: $72,495
- Average single-family home value: $349,030
- Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,044
- Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,804
- Total annual cost of living: $46,170
5. Alabama
- State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 913,013
- Median household income: $59,609
- Average single-family home value: $229,129
- Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,342
- Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,733
- Total annual cost of living: $36,894
6. Pennsylvania
- State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 2,539,054
- Median household income: $73,170
- Average single-family home value: $273,043
- Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,599
- Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,822
- Total annual cost of living: $41,048
7. North Dakota
- State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 130,293
- Median household income: $73,959
- Average single-family home value: $270,005
- Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,581
- Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,832
- Total annual cost of living: $40,951
8. Florida
- State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 4,794,414
- Median household income: $67,917
- Average single-family home value: $417,817
- Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,446
- Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,907
- Total annual cost of living: $52,239
9. Indiana
- State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 1,157,426
- Median household income: $67,173
- Average single-family home value: $246,647
- Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,444
- Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,775
- Total annual cost of living: $38,633
10. Mississippi
- State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 513,184
- Median household income: $52,985
- Average single-family home value: $182,236
- Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,067
- Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,770
- Total annual cost of living: $34,042
11. Oklahoma
- State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 661,996
- Median household income: $61,364
- Average single-family home value: $210,716
- Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,234
- Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,753
- Total annual cost of living: $35,848
12. Idaho
- State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 329,530
- Median household income: $70,214
- Average single-family home value: $462,357
- Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,707
- Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,825
- Total annual cost of living: $54,380
13. Minnesota
- State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 995,047
- Median household income: $84,313
- Average single-family home value: $346,886
- Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,031
- Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,875
- Total annual cost of living: $46,872
14. Ohio
- State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 2,168,665
- Median household income: $66,990
- Average single-family home value: $237,155
- Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,389
- Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,812
- Total annual cost of living: $38,413
15. Arkansas
- State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 538,842
- Median household income: $56,335
- Average single-family home value: $210,322
- Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,232
- Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,684
- Total annual cost of living: $34,989
16. Michigan
- State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 1,877,562
- Median household income: $68,505
- Average single-family home value: $251,244
- Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,471
- Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,778
- Total annual cost of living: $38,983
17. Rhode Island
- State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 206,117
- Median household income: $81,370
- Average single-family home value: $482,509
- Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,825
- Average monthly expenditure costs: $2,054
- Total annual cost of living: $58,547
18. Wisconsin
- State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 1,102,386
- Median household income: $72,458
- Average single-family home value: $315,903
- Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,850
- Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,877
- Total annual cost of living: $44,721
19. Missouri
- State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 1,113,136
- Median household income: $65,920
- Average single-family home value: $253,253
- Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,483
- Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,713
- Total annual cost of living: $38,348
20. New Mexico
- State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 404,784
- Median household income: $58,722
- Average single-family home value: $307,255
- Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,799
- Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,771
- Total annual cost of living: $42,836
21. Arizona
- State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 1,381,954
- Median household income: $72,581
- Average single-family home value: $444,236
- Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,601
- Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,856
- Total annual cost of living: $53,483
22. Montana
- State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 226,136
- Median household income: $66,341
- Average single-family home value: $473,351
- Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,772
- Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,886
- Total annual cost of living: $55,892
23. Tennessee
- State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 1,217,964
- Median household income: $64,035
- Average single-family home value: $325,045
- Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,903
- Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,699
- Total annual cost of living: $43,230
24. New Hampshire
- State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 281,983
- Median household income: $90,845
- Average single-family home value: $508,381
- Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,977
- Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,958
- Total annual cost of living: $59,224
25. Nebraska
- State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 334,897
- Median household income: $71,722
- Average single-family home value: $266,070
- Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,558
- Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,819
- Total annual cost of living: $40,530
26. Virginia
- State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 1,462,042
- Median household income: $87,249
- Average single-family home value: $402,453
- Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,356
- Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,849
- Total annual cost of living: $50,460
27. Iowa
- State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 588,879
- Median household income: $70,571
- Average single-family home value: $228,033
- Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,335
- Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,785
- Total annual cost of living: $37,442
28. South Dakota
- State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 165,909
- Median household income: $69,457
- Average single-family home value: $309,454
- Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,812
- Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,818
- Total annual cost of living: $43,556
29. Oregon
- State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 816,714
- Median household income: $76,632
- Average single-family home value: $511,920
- Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,997
- Average monthly expenditure costs: $2,022
- Total annual cost of living: $60,224
30. Nevada
- State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 538,491
- Median household income: $71,646
- Average single-family home value: $459,799
- Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,692
- Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,909
- Total annual cost of living: $55,212
31. Delaware
- State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 212,180
- Median household income: $79,325
- Average single-family home value: $391,529
- Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,293
- Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,887
- Total annual cost of living: $50,161
32. Vermont
- State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 139,827
- Median household income: $74,014
- Average single-family home value: $406,057
- Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,378
- Average monthly expenditure costs: $2,002
- Total annual cost of living: $52,562
33. New York
- State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 3,564,596
- Median household income: $81,386
- Average single-family home value: $455,756
- Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,669
- Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,963
- Total annual cost of living: $55,580
34. Kansas
- State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 506,342
- Median household income: $69,747
- Average single-family home value: $234,020
- Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,370
- Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,762
- Total annual cost of living: $37,586
35. Massachusetts
- State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 1,260,100
- Median household income: $96,505
- Average single-family home value: $657,464
- Average monthly mortgage payment: $3,850
- Average monthly expenditure costs: $2,264
- Total annual cost of living: $73,364
36. Louisiana
- State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 780,061
- Median household income: $57,852
- Average single-family home value: $205,122
- Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,201
- Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,718
- Total annual cost of living: $35,027
37. North Carolina
- State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 1,866,614
- Median household income: $66,186
- Average single-family home value: $337,441
- Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,976
- Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,868
- Total annual cost of living: $46,125
38. South Carolina
- State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 1,008,618
- Median household income: $63,623
- Average single-family home value: $302,768
- Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,773
- Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,835
- Total annual cost of living: $43,291
39. Georgia
- State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 1,644,275
- Median household income: $71,355
- Average single-family home value: $336,833
- Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,972
- Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,816
- Total annual cost of living: $45,453
40. Illinois
- State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 2,164,940
- Median household income: $78,433
- Average single-family home value: $275,790
- Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,615
- Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,831
- Total annual cost of living: $41,353
41. Connecticut
- State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 663,712
- Median household income: $90,213
- Average single-family home value: $438,776
- Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,569
- Average monthly expenditure costs: $2,072
- Total annual cost of living: $55,697
42. Hawaii
- State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 294,654
- Median household income: $94,814
- Average single-family home value: $991,137
- Average monthly mortgage payment: $5,803
- Average monthly expenditure costs: $2,545
- Total annual cost of living: $100,177
43. Utah
- State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 403,699
- Median household income: $86,833
- Average single-family home value: $533,040
- Average monthly mortgage payment: $3,121
- Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,768
- Total annual cost of living: $58,672
44. Maryland
- State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 1,042,779
- Median household income: $98,461
- Average single-family home value: $434,761
- Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,546
- Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,943
- Total annual cost of living: $53,869
45. Washington
- State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 1,309,142
- Median household income: $90,325
- Average single-family home value: $616,665
- Average monthly mortgage payment: $3,611
- Average monthly expenditure costs: $2,091
- Total annual cost of living: $68,420
46. Texas
- State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 4,037,085
- Median household income: $73,035
- Average single-family home value: $309,871
- Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,814
- Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,801
- Total annual cost of living: $43,379
47. Alaska
- State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 101,474
- Median household income: $86,370
- Average single-family home value: $378,750
- Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,218
- Average monthly expenditure costs: $2,556
- Total annual cost of living: $57,293
48. New Jersey
- State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 1,611,726
- Median household income: $97,126
- Average single-family home value: $554,214
- Average monthly mortgage payment: $3,245
- Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,939
- Total annual cost of living: $62,203
49. Colorado
- State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 915,661
- Median household income: $87,598
- Average single-family home value: $564,208
- Average monthly mortgage payment: $3,304
- Average monthly expenditure costs: $1,838
- Total annual cost of living: $61,707
50. California
- State population of senior citizens, aged 65 and up: 6,158,902
- Median household income: $91,905
- Average single-family home value: $810,327
- Average monthly mortgage payment: $4,745
- Average monthly expenditure costs: $2,247
- Total annual cost of living: $83,906
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each U.S. state to find the best to worst-ranked states. First GOBankingRates found the cost-of-living indexes as sourced from the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center, the average single-family home value as sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index, the total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, median property taxes paid, median home value, and median household income all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, the violent crime and property crimes as sourced from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Crime Data Explorer. For each state, the cost-of-living indexes were used along with the average expenditure costs for retired residents as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey to find the average expenditure costs. Using the median property taxes paid and the median home value, the median property tax rate can be calculated. The average home value can be used along with the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate and by assuming a 10% down payment, the average mortgage cost can be calculated. With the expenditure and mortgage costs, the monthly cost of living can be calculated. Using the property and violent crimes, the crime rate per 1,000 residents can be calculated for each city. The violent crime rate was scored and weighted at 0.75, the property crime rate was scored and weighted at 0.75, the total cost of living was scored and weighted at 1.00, the property tax rate was scored and weighted at 1.00, the percent of the population that is aged 65 and over was scored and weighted at 1.00. All the scores were summed and sorted to show the best to worst states to retire. All data was collected on and is up to date as of August 16th, 2024.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Best and Worst States To Retire in 2024, Ranked From Best to Worst
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.