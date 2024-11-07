Berry Corporation reports Q3 adjusted EPS 14c, consensus 15c

Reports Q3 revenue $259.784M vs $197.819M last year. “Berry delivered another good operational quarter with production ramping up as we exited September, and we are on track to reach the mid-point of our full year production guidance. We generated $71 million of cash flow from operations for the quarter and a 55% sequential increase in Free Cash Flow(1), while decreasing capital expenditures as planned. We have now completed our 2024 drilling plan and have permits in-hand to support activities well into the new year, including drilling new wells and sidetracks and working over existing wells. Based on current permitting processes and our healthy California inventory, we are confident we can maintain consistent production levels for 2025, as we have for the last six years. We are also excited about promising upside opportunities in Utah and California that should yield increasing benefits in 2025 and beyond,” said Fernando Araujo, Berry’s Chief Executive Officer.

