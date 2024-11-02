Berkshire reports Q3 operating earnings $10.09B, consensus $10.9B

Reports Q3 revenue $93.0B vs. $93.21B last year. Berkshire (BRK.A, BRK.B) used $2.9B to repurchase Berkshire shares during the first nine months of 2024. Approximately 70% of the company’s aggregate fair value was concentrated in five companies – American Express (AXP) – $41.1B, Apple (AAPL) – $69.9B, Bank of America (BAC) – $31.7B, Coca-Cola (KO) – $28.7B and Chevron (CVX) – $17.5B.

