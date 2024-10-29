Berkeley Group Optimizes Capital with Share Buyback

The Berkeley Group Holdings (GB:BKG) has released an update.

Berkeley Group Holdings has bought back and cancelled 51,185 of its own shares, reducing its total shares outstanding to 101,991,624. This move, executed through HSBC Bank, aims to optimize the company’s capital structure by decreasing the number of shares in circulation, which could potentially enhance shareholder value.

