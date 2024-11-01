News & Insights

Stocks
BHE

Benchmark Electronics price target raised to $48 from $45 at Needham

November 01, 2024 — 07:51 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Needham raised the firm’s price target on Benchmark Electronics (BHE) to $48 from $45 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its “solid” quarterly print. Benchmark is delivering consistently high margins despite year-to-date revenues being down 7%, and while 2025 is likely to start off slow, margins should continue to hold up well, setting up for what will be a stronger second half, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BHE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BHE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.