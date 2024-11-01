Benchmark Electronics price target raised to $48 from $45 at Needham

Needham raised the firm’s price target on Benchmark Electronics (BHE) to $48 from $45 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its “solid” quarterly print. Benchmark is delivering consistently high margins despite year-to-date revenues being down 7%, and while 2025 is likely to start off slow, margins should continue to hold up well, setting up for what will be a stronger second half, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BHE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.