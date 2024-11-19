BellRing Brands Sees Strong Growth in 2024

Bellring Brands Inc Class A ( (BRBR) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Bellring Brands Inc Class A presented to its investors.

BellRing Brands Inc., a holding company in the convenient nutrition sector, is renowned for its ready-to-drink shake and protein powder products under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands, serving a wide range of consumers globally through varied distribution channels. The company recently announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024, highlighting strong performance indicators and strategic growth in its core product lines.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, BellRing Brands reported net sales of $555.8 million, marking a 17.6% increase from the previous year, with operating profit seeing a significant rise to $112.1 million. The fiscal year 2024 saw total net sales reaching nearly $2 billion, a 19.8% increase from the prior year, driven largely by robust volume growth and strategic distribution expansions, particularly in its flagship Premier Protein line, which saw notable increases in both household penetration and market share.

Key financial metrics for the year included net earnings of $246.5 million, a 48.9% rise from the previous year, and an adjusted EBITDA of $440.2 million, reflecting a 30.1% increase. Premier Protein products showed significant consumption growth, with ready-to-drink shakes and powders reporting increases of 14.4% and 42.7%, respectively. Despite some challenges in price/mix dynamics, the company maintained a healthy gross profit margin of 35.4% for the fiscal year, supported by input cost deflation and operational efficiencies.

Looking ahead to fiscal year 2025, BellRing Brands projects continued growth with net sales expected to range between $2.24 billion and $2.32 billion and adjusted EBITDA anticipated to be between $460 million and $490 million. The company remains optimistic about its long-term growth prospects, driven by its strong brand portfolio and expanding market presence.

BellRing Brands’ leadership expresses confidence in sustaining this momentum as it leverages favorable industry trends and consumer demand for convenient nutrition solutions, positioning itself for further success in the coming year.

