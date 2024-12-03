Bellini Nautica Partners with Fine & Country for Dubai Expansion

Bellini Nautica S.P.A. (IT:BELL) has released an update.

Bellini Nautica has partnered with Fine & Country to market Bellini Yacht brand boats in Dubai, aiming to blend luxury real estate and nautical experiences for an exclusive clientele. This strategic alliance leverages Fine & Country’s extensive global network to introduce Bellini’s products to a new audience, enhancing growth opportunities in the UAE market.

