Bellini Nautica Partners with Fine & Country for Dubai Expansion

December 03, 2024 — 02:24 am EST

Bellini Nautica S.P.A. (IT:BELL) has released an update.

Bellini Nautica has partnered with Fine & Country to market Bellini Yacht brand boats in Dubai, aiming to blend luxury real estate and nautical experiences for an exclusive clientele. This strategic alliance leverages Fine & Country’s extensive global network to introduce Bellini’s products to a new audience, enhancing growth opportunities in the UAE market.

