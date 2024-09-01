Belite Bio Appoints Hendrik Scholl As Chief Medical Officer

(RTTNews) - Belite Bio Inc (BLTE) said that it has appointed Hendrik Scholl as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, effective immediately.

Scholl currently serves as President of the European Vision Institute as well as Chairman of the largest clinical research network in ophthalmology in Europe, EVICR.net, and its Expert Committee on Retinal Dystrophies. He is also the Founder and President of the Swiss Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO-SWISS).

Recently, Scholl served as Professor of Ophthalmology and Endowed Chair at the Wilmer Eye Institute of Johns Hopkins University Medical School. At the Johns Hopkins Hospital, he was the Head of the Retinal Degeneration Clinic and the Director of the Visual Neurophysiology Service. For the Wilmer Eye Institute, he also served as the Co-director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Stem Cells and Ophthalmic Regenerative Medicine.

