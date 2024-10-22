Belgravia Hartford to Document Its Corporate Journey

Belgravia Capital International Inc (TSE:BLGV) has released an update.

Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. has partnered with Electric Panda Entertainment to produce a documentary about its corporate history and legal challenges. This collaboration is set to highlight the company’s journey in the public markets and the dedication of its team. Additionally, Gabriel Napora and Yas Taalat have joined Belgravia’s Management Advisory Team, bringing significant expertise in media and production.

