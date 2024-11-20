Bel Fuse Expands Aerospace Market with Enercon Acquisition

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Bel Fuse ( (BELFA) ) has issued an update.

Bel Fuse Inc. has finalized its acquisition of an 80% stake in Enercon Technologies for $320 million, with plans to purchase the remaining 20% by 2027, contingent on future EBITDA performance. This strategic move expands Bel’s presence in the aerospace and defense markets, adding Enercon’s advanced power solutions to its portfolio. The acquisition, funded through cash and credit facility borrowings, strengthens Bel’s manufacturing capabilities across India, the U.S., and Israel, positioning it for future cross-selling opportunities.

