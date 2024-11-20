Bel Fuse Expands Aerospace Market with Enercon Acquisition

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Bel Fuse ( (BELFA) ) has issued an update.
Bel Fuse Inc. has finalized its acquisition of an 80% stake in Enercon Technologies for $320 million, with plans to purchase the remaining 20% by 2027, contingent on future EBITDA performance. This strategic move expands Bel’s presence in the aerospace and defense markets, adding Enercon’s advanced power solutions to its portfolio. The acquisition, funded through cash and credit facility borrowings, strengthens Bel’s manufacturing capabilities across India, the U.S., and Israel, positioning it for future cross-selling opportunities.
For detailed information about BELFA stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.