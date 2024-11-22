News & Insights

Bekaert SA Reports on Recent Share Transactions

November 22, 2024 — 02:33 am EST

Bekaert SA (GB:0OQJ) has released an update.

Bekaert SA, a leader in steel wire transformation and coating technologies, reported activity under its renewed liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux, purchasing 7,533 shares and selling 8,100 shares on Euronext Brussels from November 14 to November 20, 2024. The company now holds 1,865,500 own shares, representing 3.44% of its outstanding shares. This strategic financial maneuver is part of Bekaert’s broader ambition to lead in sustainable technology solutions.

