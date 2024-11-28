News & Insights

Beijing North Star Appoints New Executive Director

November 28, 2024 — 08:12 am EST

Beijing North Star Company (HK:0588) has released an update.

Beijing North Star Company successfully held its second extraordinary general meeting of 2024, where a significant 99% of voting shares elected Mr. ZHANG Jie as an executive director. The meeting saw active participation from shareholders, representing over 35% of the company’s total issued share capital. The process was conducted in accordance with all relevant laws and regulations, ensuring transparency and compliance.

