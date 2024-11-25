Beijing Luzhu Biotechnology Changes Hong Kong Address

Beijing Luzhu Biotechnology Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2480) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Beijing Luzhu Biotechnology Co., Ltd. has announced a change in its principal place of business in Hong Kong, effective January 10, 2025. The company will relocate to Room 1922, 19/F, Lee Garden One, 33 Hysan Avenue, Causeway Bay. This move may signal strategic positioning for further growth in the region.

For further insights into HK:2480 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.