Beijing Luzhu Biotechnology Changes Hong Kong Address

November 25, 2024 — 03:42 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Beijing Luzhu Biotechnology Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2480) has released an update.

Beijing Luzhu Biotechnology Co., Ltd. has announced a change in its principal place of business in Hong Kong, effective January 10, 2025. The company will relocate to Room 1922, 19/F, Lee Garden One, 33 Hysan Avenue, Causeway Bay. This move may signal strategic positioning for further growth in the region.

For further insights into HK:2480 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

