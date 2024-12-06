News & Insights

Beijing Jingcheng Approves Key Framework Agreement

December 06, 2024 — 05:10 am EST

Beijing Jingcheng Machinery Electric Co Ltd Class H (HK:0187) has released an update.

Beijing Jingcheng Machinery Electric Co Ltd has announced that its Supervisory Committee approved a resolution regarding a product sale and purchase framework agreement with related party transactions. The decision was made unanimously by the committee, and it will be presented for shareholder approval at the company’s general meeting. This development could influence the company’s operational dynamics and shareholder interest.

