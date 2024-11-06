News & Insights

Beijing Enterprises Water Secures RMB2.4 Billion Loan

November 06, 2024 — 05:41 am EST

Beijing Enterprises Water Group (HK:0371) has released an update.

Beijing Enterprises Water Group has secured a substantial RMB2.4 billion loan facility through its subsidiary, Keen Bond Investment Limited, with specific shareholding conditions linked to its controlling shareholders. The loan agreement mandates that Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited maintains at least a 35% stake in the company, ensuring it remains the largest shareholder. Failure to meet these conditions could result in the facility’s cancellation and immediate repayment demands.

