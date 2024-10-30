News & Insights

Beijing Energy Approves Share Consolidation at SGM

October 30, 2024 — 07:42 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Beijing Energy International Holding Co., Ltd. (HK:0686) has released an update.

Beijing Energy International Holding Co., Ltd. successfully passed resolutions at their special general meeting, including a share consolidation plan that will consolidate every ten shares into one. This move, approved by an overwhelming majority, aims to streamline the company’s share structure and potentially enhance shareholder value. The resolutions were passed with no opposition, reflecting strong shareholder support.

