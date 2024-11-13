News & Insights

BeiGene price target raised to $260 from $254 at TD Cowen

November 13, 2024 — 07:25 am EST

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on BeiGene (BGNE) to $260 from $254 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said they have one of the best pipelines in biotech. The solid tumor pipeline progressing in breast lung and GI as well while raising Brukinsa estimates.

