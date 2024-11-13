BeiGene price target raised to $260 from $254 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on BeiGene (BGNE) to $260 from $254 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said they have one of the best pipelines in biotech. The solid tumor pipeline progressing in breast lung and GI as well while raising Brukinsa estimates.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BGNE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.