ITT

Behrman Capital To Sell Portfolio Business To ITT For Approx. $475 Mln

August 01, 2024 — 11:16 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Private equity investment firm Behrman Capital, Thursday announced that it has agreed to sell its portfolio company kSARIA Holdings to ITT Inc. (ITT) for around $475 million.

The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of the third quarter of 2024, the company added.

Currently, ITT's stock is moving down 1.34 percent, to $140.34 on the New York Stock Exchange.

