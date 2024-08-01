Behrman Capital To Sell Portfolio Business To ITT For Approx. $475 Mln

(RTTNews) - Private equity investment firm Behrman Capital, Thursday announced that it has agreed to sell its portfolio company kSARIA Holdings to ITT Inc. (ITT) for around $475 million.

The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of the third quarter of 2024, the company added.

Currently, ITT's stock is moving down 1.34 percent, to $140.34 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.