Behind the Scenes of Estee Lauder Cos's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Estee Lauder Cos. Our analysis of options history for Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 25% of traders were bullish, while 75% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $56,020, and 6 were calls, valued at $263,005.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $80.0 to $115.0 for Estee Lauder Cos over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Estee Lauder Cos stands at 619.0, with a total volume reaching 1,737.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Estee Lauder Cos, situated within the strike price corridor from $80.0 to $115.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Estee Lauder Cos Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EL CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $2.2 $2.15 $2.2 $115.00 $55.0K 1.5K 793 EL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $2.2 $2.05 $2.07 $115.00 $51.7K 1.5K 250 EL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $2.2 $2.1 $2.12 $115.00 $49.7K 1.5K 500 EL CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/26/24 $1.55 $1.45 $1.45 $100.00 $43.5K 94 40 EL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $6.1 $6.0 $6.1 $105.00 $32.3K 232 14

About Estee Lauder Cos

Estee Lauder is a leader in the global prestige beauty market, participating across skin care (52% of 2023 sales), makeup (28%), fragrance (16%), and hair care (4%) categories, with top-selling brands such as Estee Lauder, Clinique, M.A.C, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, Bobbi Brown, and Origins. The firm operates in more than 150 countries, generating 28% of revenue from the Americas, 39% from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (including travel retail), and 33% from Asia-Pacific. Estee Lauder sells its products through department stores, travel retail, specialty multibrand beauty stores, brand-dedicated freestanding stores, e-commerce, salons/spas, and perfumeries.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Estee Lauder Cos, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Estee Lauder Cos Trading volume stands at 2,139,021, with EL's price up by 1.66%, positioned at $100.83. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 25 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Estee Lauder Cos

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $125.8.

An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Neutral rating on Estee Lauder Cos, maintaining a target price of $108. An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Estee Lauder Cos, which currently sits at a price target of $135. An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on Estee Lauder Cos, maintaining a target price of $140. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Estee Lauder Cos, targeting a price of $117. An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Estee Lauder Cos, which currently sits at a price target of $129.

