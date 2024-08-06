Behind the Scenes of Coca-Cola's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in KO usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Coca-Cola. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 40% leaning bullish and 60% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $138,523, and 7 are calls, amounting to $936,843.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $65.0 and $80.0 for Coca-Cola, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Coca-Cola's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Coca-Cola's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $65.0 to $80.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Coca-Cola Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KO CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $4.35 $4.15 $4.3 $70.00 $752.5K 23.0K 1.8K KO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.8 $4.7 $4.8 $70.00 $60.4K 160 219 KO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.05 $4.8 $4.85 $67.50 $48.5K 179 100 KO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.85 $5.55 $5.61 $70.00 $39.3K 1.7K 111 KO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.68 $2.65 $2.68 $70.00 $33.5K 6.6K 669

About Coca-Cola

Founded in 1886, Atlanta-headquartered Coca-Cola is the world's largest nonalcoholic beverage company, with a strong portfolio of 200 brands covering key categories including carbonated soft drinks, water, sports, energy, juice, and coffee. Together with bottlers and distribution partners, the company sells finished beverage products bearing Coca-Cola and licensed brands through retailers and food-service locations in more than 200 countries and regions globally. Coca-Cola generates around two thirds of its total revenue overseas, with a significant portion from emerging economies in Latin America and Asia-Pacific.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Coca-Cola, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Coca-Cola Standing Right Now? With a volume of 8,315,646, the price of KO is up 0.41% at $68.38. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days. What The Experts Say On Coca-Cola

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $70.6.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Coca-Cola, targeting a price of $70. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Hold rating on Coca-Cola with a target price of $70. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Coca-Cola with a target price of $75. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Coca-Cola with a target price of $73. An analyst from Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Coca-Cola, which currently sits at a price target of $65.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Coca-Cola with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

