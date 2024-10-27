News & Insights

Bega Cheese Unveils 2024 Sustainability Commitment

October 27, 2024 — 07:07 pm EDT

Bega Cheese Limited (AU:BGA) has released an update.

Bega Cheese Limited has released its 2024 Sustainability Report, highlighting the company’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, promoting circular economy initiatives, and enhancing community engagement. The report outlines their strategic focus on resource efficiency, employee wellbeing, and responsible procurement to drive long-term growth and sustainability. With an emphasis on ethical business practices and quality products, Bega Cheese showcases its efforts towards a sustainable future.

