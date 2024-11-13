Beazer Homes reports Q4 EPS $1.69, consensus $1.35

Reports Q4 revenue $806.2M, consensus $774.6M. “We generated strong fourth quarter and full year results, despite a challenging operating environment for much of the period,” said Allan P. Merrill, CEO. “We ended the year with 162 active communities, up 20.9% year-over-year, which contributed to revenue growth for the quarter and the full year. Profitability during the fourth quarter amounted to $93.1 million of Adjusted EBITDA, $52.1 million of net income and $1.69 of earnings per diluted share. For the full year we generated $243.4 million of Adjusted EBITDA, $140.2 million of net income and $4.53 of earnings per diluted share. Despite higher mortgage rates, our October sales grew more than 30% versus the prior year, as we benefited from our growing community count and an improvement in sales pace. For the full year fiscal 2025 we expect further expansion of our community count to lead to growth in revenue and double-digit return on capital employed. We remain highly confident in our ability to achieve our Multi-Year Goals with favorable long-term dynamics persisting in the new home industry. With our experienced operating team, growing lot position, healthy balance sheet, and industry-leading energy efficient homes, we are well-positioned to drive sustainable value for our shareholders in the years ahead.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BZH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.