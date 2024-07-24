Is a Beat in the Cards for Incyte (INCY) in Q2 Earnings?

We expect Incyte Corporation INCY to surpass expectations when it reports second-quarter 2024 results on Jul 30, before the opening bell.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for the quarter to be reported.

Factors to Note

Incyte primarily derives product revenues from the sales of its lead drug, Jakafi (ruxolitinib), in the United States and other marketed drugs.

An increase in the sales of Jakafi, a first-in-class JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor in all approved indications (polycythemia vera, myelofibrosis and refractory acute graft-versus-host disease [GvHD]), is likely to have boosted revenues in the second quarter. However, competition from other approved drugs might have restricted its sales growth potential to some extent.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Jakafi's sales in the second quarter of 2024 is pegged at $673 million.

Incyte earns product royalty revenues from Novartis AG NVS for the commercialization of Jakafi in ex-U.S. markets. Novartis licensed ruxolitinib for its development and commercialization outside the United States.

While Incyte markets Jakafi in the United States, Novartis promotes the same drug as Jakavi in ex-U.S. markets. INCY is expected to have received higher royalties from NVS in the to-be-reported quarter on higher Jakavi sales.

Novartis reported a strong performance of Jakavi in the second quarter, with sales of the drug witnessing a 13% increase on a constant currency basis. Hence, royalties from the same are likely to have been higher.

Incyte also receives royalties from the sales of Tabrecta (capmatinib), which is approved for treating adult patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Novartis has exclusive worldwide development and commercialization rights to Tabrecta.

Shares of Incyte have risen 4.8% in the year-to-date period against the industry’s decline of 2%.



Incremental sales from newly approved drugs like Opzelura (ruxolitinib) cream and Zynyz are expected to have boosted Incyte’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter.

Growth in Opzelura sales is likely to have been driven by factors like increasing patient demand, refills and expansion in payer coverage in the second quarter of 2024. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Opzelura sales in the second quarter is pegged at $112 million.

In February 2024, Incyte entered into an asset purchase agreement with MorphoSys AG. This gave Incyte exclusive global rights for tafasitamab, a humanized Fc-modified CD19-targeting immunotherapy marketed, in the United States (as Monjuvi) and outside the country (as Minjuvi).

While Jakafi’s sales and royalties are the key catalysts for INCY’s revenue growth, sales of other drugs like Minjuvi, Pemazyre, Iclusig and Olumiant’s royalties from Eli Lilly are also likely to have contributed to Incyte’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Iclusig, Minjuvi and Pemazyre sales in the second quarter is pegged at $30.12 million, $27.49 million and $20.62 million, respectively.

Higher research and development expenses, as well as increased selling and general and administrative costs, are likely to have escalated operating expenses in the second quarter of 2024.

Earnings Surprise History

Incyte has a mixed record of earnings surprise history. The company beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed on the remaining two occasions, delivering an average negative earnings surprise of 6.24%. In the last reported quarter, INCY delivered a negative earnings surprise of 27.27%.

Incyte Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Incyte Corporation price-eps-surprise | Incyte Corporation Quote

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Incyte this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is the case here, as elaborated below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: Incyte’s Earnings ESP is +7.41%. The Most Accurate Estimate currently stands at $1.25, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $1.16.

Zacks Rank: INCY has a Zacks Rank #3 at present.You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

