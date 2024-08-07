Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss

Beam Therapeutics Inc. BEAM incurred a loss of $1.11 per share in the second quarter of 2024, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.13. The company had recorded a loss of $1.08 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues, comprising license and collaboration revenues, came in at $11.7 million in the second quarter compared with $20.1 million reported in the year-ago period. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14 million.

Quarter in Detail

Research and development expenses were $87 million in the second quarter, down almost 10.8% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

General and administrative expenses totaled $29.6 million, increasing around 19.8% year over year.

As of Jun 30, 2024, BEAM had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities worth $1.2 billion compared with $1.1 billion as of Mar 31, 2024.

Pipeline Updates

The company is developing its leading ex-vivo genome-editing candidate, BEAM-101, in the phase I/II BEACON study for the treatment of adult patients with sickle cell disease (SCD).

To date, more than 20 patients have been enrolled in the BEACON study on BEAM-101 for the treatment of SCD. Data from multiple patients in the study is expected to be presented at a scientific conference later in the second half of 2024.

BEAM is also expanding its genetic disease pipeline by developing BEAM-301 and BEAM-302.

In June 2024, the company dosed the first patient in a phase I/II study to evaluate BEAM-302 for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. Initial clinical data from the study is expected in 2025.

Meanwhile, the FDA has cleared the investigational new drug (IND) application for BEAM-301, an investigational in vivo base editing medicine, for treating glycogen storage disease Type Ia (GSDIa). BEAM is planning to initiate a phase I/II study on BEAM-301 for the treatment of GSDIa in the United States in early 2025.

