Beam Bidco Secures Major Stake in Pacific Smiles

Pacific Smiles Group Ltd (AU:PSQ) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Beam Dental Bidco Pty Limited has gained significant voting power in Pacific Smiles Group Limited, holding 40.49% of shares through acceptances under its takeover offer and on-market purchases. The acquisition strategy also includes shares held by Beam Bidco’s associates, GFT2 and Genesis Capital Fund, who have provided acceptance instructions for their holdings. This strategic move positions Beam Bidco as a major player in the ongoing consolidation within the dental services sector.
For further insights into AU:PSQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Is on the Hunt for Anime Leakers
- String of Ford (NYSE:F) Model News Prompts Upswing
- Intel’s (INTC) CHIPS Act Funding May Be Cut, According to New York Times
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.