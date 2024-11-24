News & Insights

Beam Bidco Secures Major Stake in Pacific Smiles

November 24, 2024 — 05:07 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pacific Smiles Group Ltd (AU:PSQ) has released an update.

Beam Dental Bidco Pty Limited has gained significant voting power in Pacific Smiles Group Limited, holding 40.49% of shares through acceptances under its takeover offer and on-market purchases. The acquisition strategy also includes shares held by Beam Bidco’s associates, GFT2 and Genesis Capital Fund, who have provided acceptance instructions for their holdings. This strategic move positions Beam Bidco as a major player in the ongoing consolidation within the dental services sector.

