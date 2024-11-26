Beacon Minerals Limited Director Acquires Additional Options

Beacon Minerals Limited (AU:BCN) has released an update.
Beacon Minerals Limited announced a change in the director’s interest as Geoffrey Greenhill acquired 400,000 listed options as part of a sub-underwriting entitlement issue. The market value of these options, as of November 21, 2024, was $0.006 each. This move underscores the ongoing strategic financial activities at Beacon Minerals, potentially impacting investor sentiment.
