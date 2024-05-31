BEACN Reports Strong Sales Growth in Q1

BEACN Wizardry & Magic Inc (TSE:BECN) has released an update.

BEACN Wizardry & Magic Inc. has reported a significant 67% increase in net sales for Q1 2024, fueled by Direct-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business sales, including new partnerships with Gandalf Distribution AB and US retailer Sweetwater. Despite a notable rise in revenues to over $1 million, the company experienced a net loss, although it was an improvement from the previous year’s results. BEACN’s CEO expresses optimism for sustained growth and the introduction of new products throughout the year.

