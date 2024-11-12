News & Insights

Beach Energy’s 2024 AGM Highlights and Key Discussions

November 12, 2024 — 07:08 pm EST

Beach Energy Limited (AU:BPT) has released an update.

Beach Energy Limited held its 2024 Annual General Meeting, where Chairman Ryan Stokes and CEO Brett Woods addressed shareholders. The meeting was webcast, allowing shareholders to participate remotely. Discussions included compliance statements and a Q&A session with the company’s auditor regarding the financial accounts.

Stocks mentioned

BEPTF

