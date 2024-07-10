BCE Augments Cloud Portfolio With Two Opportune Buyouts

BCE Inc. BCE has made a transformative shift from being a traditional telecommunications provider to a technology service provider by acquiring CloudKettle, an innovative cloud solutions provider, and Stratejm — a leading cybersecurity solutions provider.



Bell offers Canada's highly regulated and targeted network security services for clients like governments and banks. Their cost-effective and fully managed solution combines expertise and leading technology to detect and respond to sophisticated attacks proactively. Stratejm allows them to leverage extensive resources and deliver innovative cybersecurity solutions to a broader audience. Its mesh architecture integrates various cybersecurity tools into a cohesive, cloud-based system, now with a broader platform.



CloudKettle excels in optimizing the Salesforce ecosystem across the customer lifecycle. With CloudKettle, Bell seamlessly connects Salesforce, ServiceNow and cloud hyperscalers, unlocking the full potential of integrating Salesforce and Google ecosystems.



Through the recent acquisitions of FX Innovation, Stratejm and CloudKettle, Bell has strengthened its position as a trusted provider of workflow automation and IT cybersecurity. These buyouts, combined with Bell's advanced pure fibre and 5G networks, will deliver exceptional end-to-end customer experiences for enterprises.



BCE is Canada's largest communications service provider and the holding company for Bell Canada. It offers phone, Internet, TV and VoIP services to approximately 70% of Canadians in Ontario and Quebec. Bell Canada also provides ICT services to businesses and governments and serves as the VCIO to SMBs.



Shares of BCE have lost 28.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 10.3%. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 2.7%.



Currently, BCE carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.