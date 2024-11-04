BCAL Diagnostics Prepares for BREASTEST Launch in 2025

BCAL Diagnostics Limited (AU:BDX) has released an update.

BCAL Diagnostics Limited is set to launch the first phase of its BREASTEST product commercially at the Sydney Breast Clinic in early 2025, marking a significant milestone for the company. This phased approach aims to refine the product using insights from initial clinical use before expanding further across Australia. The company’s recent publication in a scientific journal underscores the innovative nature of BREASTEST, potentially enhancing breast cancer screening alongside traditional methods.

