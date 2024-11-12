News & Insights

BBVA’s Bid for Banco Sabadell Under Regulatory Review

November 12, 2024 — 12:52 pm EST

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (ES:BBVA) has released an update.

BBVA has announced that the National Commission on Markets and Competition is entering the second phase of reviewing its voluntary tender offer to acquire Banco de Sabadell. This step is crucial as the offer’s success hinges on regulatory approval. Investors are closely watching this move, which could significantly impact the competitive landscape in the banking sector.

