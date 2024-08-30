Bayer Initiates Late-Stage Study on Investigational NSCLC Drug

Bayer AG BAYRY announced that the first patient has been enrolled in the late-stage SOHO-02 study on pipeline candidate BAY 292708.

BAY 2927088 is an oral, reversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that potently inhibits mutant human epidermal growth factor receptors 2 (HER2), including HER2 exon 20 insertions and HER2 point mutations, as well as epidermal growth factor receptors (EGFR) with high selectivity for mutant versus wild-type EGFR.

The phase III SOHO-02 study is an open-label, randomized, multicenter study evaluating the efficacy and safety of investigational agent BAY 2927088 as first-line therapy in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), whose tumors have activating HER2 mutations.

BAYRY’s BAY 2927088 Holds Potential

Enrolled patients will be randomized to receive either investigational agent BAY 2927088 or the current standard of care (cisplatin/carboplatin + pemetrexed + pembrolizumab). The primary endpoint of the study is progression free survival measured by a blinded, independent, central review. Additional endpoints include the overall response rate, duration of response and evaluation of the safety of investigational agent BAY 2927088.

Results from the phase I/II SOHO-01 trial will be presented next month.

The FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to BAY 2927088 in the second-line setting in February 2024. In June 2024, the Center for Drug Evaluation in China also granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to the candidate for the same patient population.

Bayer is also evaluating BAY 2927088 as a second-line therapy in adult patients with unresectable or metastatic NSCLC, whose tumors have activating HER2 (ERBB2) mutations and who have received a prior systemic therapy.

Bayer’s Efforts to Strengthen Pharma Business

Bayer is looking to revive its pharmaceutical portfolio amid generic competition for Xarelto and challenges for its Crop Science division.

Lung cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths worldwide. As of now, there is no approved targeted first-line therapy for patients with NSCLC harboring HER2 activating mutations.

Hence, the successful development of BAY 2927088 for NSCLC should be a significant boost for the company, given the market potential.

Last week, the company announced the initiation of the phase II ALPINE-1 study on pipeline candidate BAY3283142 for patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD).

Sales in the Pharmaceuticals Division increased 4.5% to €4.6 billion in the second quarter of 2024, driven by the strong performance of the cancer drug Nubeqa and CKD drug Kerendia. Eylea also continues to perform well.

Bayer currently has quite a few phase III studies ongoing on new candidates as well as label expansion of the existing drugs.

The company is working to get a higher dose of Eylea approved. Bayer is also working on the label expansion of Nubeqa and Kerendia in various indications.

BAYRY recently submitted a new drug application for the investigational compound elinzanetant to the FDA for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms (VMS, also known as hot flashes) associated with menopause.

However, the late-stage study, OCEANIC-AF, investigating asundexian compared with direct oral anticoagulant Eliquis (apixaban) in patients with atrial fibrillation and at risk for stroke, was stopped early due to the lack of efficacy. This was a major setback, given the candidate’s potential.

Pipeline setbacks and regulatory setbacks have weighed on the stock in recent times. In light of these challenges, Bayer is implementing a new operating model to reduce hierarchies, eliminate bureaucracy, streamline structures and accelerate decision-making processes. The company is also undertaking significant job cuts.

In the past 60 days, estimates for EXEL's 2024 earnings per share have moved north to $1.79 from $1.39.







