Bavarian Nordic Updates FY24 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Bavarian Nordic A/S (BVNRY.PK), Thursday announced an updated guidance for the fiscal year 2024, primarily due to the bulk Mpox vaccine orders secured by the company as well as improved performance in Travel Health.

The company now expects revenue of DKK 5,400 million to DKK 5,800 million and EBITDA of DKK 1,450 million to DKK 1,700 million for the full year.

Currently, Bavarian Nordic's stock is trading at $11.77, down 1.25 percent on the OTC Markets.

