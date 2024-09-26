News & Insights

Markets

Bavarian Nordic Updates FY24 Outlook

September 26, 2024 — 11:11 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Bavarian Nordic A/S (BVNRY.PK), Thursday announced an updated guidance for the fiscal year 2024, primarily due to the bulk Mpox vaccine orders secured by the company as well as improved performance in Travel Health.

The company now expects revenue of DKK 5,400 million to DKK 5,800 million and EBITDA of DKK 1,450 million to DKK 1,700 million for the full year.

Currently, Bavarian Nordic's stock is trading at $11.77, down 1.25 percent on the OTC Markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.