News & Insights

BioTech

Bavarian Nordic: Mpox Vaccine Receives Prequalification From WHO - Quick Facts

September 13, 2024 — 06:30 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Bavarian Nordic (BVNKF.PK) announced the company has obtained prequalification from the World Health Organization for IMVANEX, or MVA-BN, as the first mpox vaccine to be added to the WHO prequalification list. A prequalification or secondary, an emergency use listing is a prerequisite for governments and organizations like Gavi, UNICEF and others to procure and distribute vaccines in African countries.

MVA-BN is indicated for active immunization against smallpox, mpox, and related orthopoxvirus infections and disease in all adults 18 years of age and older.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.