Bavarian Nordic: Mpox Vaccine Receives Prequalification From WHO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Bavarian Nordic (BVNKF.PK) announced the company has obtained prequalification from the World Health Organization for IMVANEX, or MVA-BN, as the first mpox vaccine to be added to the WHO prequalification list. A prequalification or secondary, an emergency use listing is a prerequisite for governments and organizations like Gavi, UNICEF and others to procure and distribute vaccines in African countries.

MVA-BN is indicated for active immunization against smallpox, mpox, and related orthopoxvirus infections and disease in all adults 18 years of age and older.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.