Bausch Health Reports Strong Growth in Q3 2024

October 30, 2024 — 04:46 pm EDT

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) has released an update.

Bausch Health Companies reported a strong third quarter of 2024, achieving a 12% increase in consolidated revenues to $2.51 billion, marking the sixth consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth. The company also raised its full-year guidance, reflecting confidence in its diverse product portfolio and ongoing R&D advancements.

