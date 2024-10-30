Bausch Health Reports Strong Growth in Q3 2024

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) has released an update.

Bausch Health Companies reported a strong third quarter of 2024, achieving a 12% increase in consolidated revenues to $2.51 billion, marking the sixth consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth. The company also raised its full-year guidance, reflecting confidence in its diverse product portfolio and ongoing R&D advancements.

For further insights into TSE:BHC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.